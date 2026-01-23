Quantity Surveyors Forecast Strong Year Thanks to Public Sector Demand and Planning Reform

Quantity surveyors CQS Solutions says 2026 will bring continued growth as the company expands across the region.

The firm, which has bases in Welshpool, Telford and Birmingham, says increased demand from the public sector and the deregulation of the planning system will drive further uptake of its award‑winning services.

Company owner Tim Lloyd said 2025 had been an excellent year – with sales growth of 28.5 per cent in the first quarter alone – and that 2026 promised to be even stronger.

“There are some clear signs that activity in the construction sector will start to accelerate this year, particularly on major infrastructure projects which the Government has been promoting,” he said. “I expect to see a new wave of hospitals, schools and public buildings being commissioned as the Government pushes ahead with public sector investment. “There has also been much discussion about national building programmes, and I believe this year we will finally start to see meaningful delivery of that agenda. “The loosening of the planning system to reduce the lengthy delays that have held back construction in the past means we should begin to see real momentum. “With the economy relatively stagnant, we are also noticing increased demand across the sector for tighter financial control and more rigorous auditing of projects, which is very much our specialty. “By offering better supply chain oversight and improved cash‑flow management, alongside greater cost certainty and more efficient final accounts, we can help clients ensure that every penny is wisely spent.”

Tim said CQS was now looking to expand across all its key areas.