Pwllheli Store Reopens as Costa Coffee Continues £1m Investment Across Wales

Costa Coffee has re-opened its Pwllheli store on New Street following a full refurbishment.

The Pwllheli refurbishment forms part of Costa Coffee’s wider commitment to Wales, with an approximate over £1 million investment planned across nine stores in the first half of 2026.

This initiative will see refreshed interiors, upgraded facilities and improved environments.

Rob Holmes, Costa Coffee’s Area Manager for North Wales, said: