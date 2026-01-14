tourism hospitality logo
14 January 2026
Tourism & Hospitality

Pwllheli Store Reopens as Costa Coffee Continues £1m Investment Across Wales

Costa Coffee has re-opened its Pwllheli store on New Street following a full refurbishment.

The Pwllheli refurbishment forms part of Costa Coffee’s wider commitment to Wales, with an approximate over £1 million investment planned across nine stores in the first half of 2026.

This initiative will see refreshed interiors, upgraded facilities and improved environments.

Rob Holmes, Costa Coffee’s Area Manager for North Wales, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome customers back to our newly refurbished Pwllheli store. This investment is about more than just a fresh look – it’s about creating great places for our customers to enjoy their coffee and for our teams to feel proud to work in. Pwllheli is a fantastic example of our continued commitment to communities across Wales.”



Podcast Thumbnail_TOURISM

