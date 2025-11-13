PWIDF Appoints Experienced Fire Door Specialist as Brand Director

PWIDF, manufacturers of timber fire door systems and part of Newport-based Premier Forest Products, has appointed Dave Timson as Brand Director.

With more than two decades of experience in the steel fire door and ironmongery sector, Dave brings extensive expertise in product certification, compliance, and fire performance.

He has a proven record of driving business growth, developing new product lines, and improving manufacturing processes. Beyond his commercial experience, he has been a long-standing contributor to industry bodies and technical committees, helping to shape national standards for fire and life-safety critical building products.

Dave’s appointment comes at a defining moment for both the company and the wider industry. Following years of regulatory reform and increasing scrutiny of fire safety performance, manufacturers are under pressure to demonstrate full compliance, traceability, and transparency across their supply chains.

Under Dave’s leadership, the business will focus on strengthening its brand positioning, expanding into new market sectors, and driving innovation to meet the evolving demands of contractors, specifiers, and building control officers.

Dave succeeds Paul White, who founded PWIDF and has led it through a period of transformation.

Over the past decade, Paul has grown the business from a small fixings and ironmongery supplier into a key UK manufacturer with an established reputation for quality, service, and reliability. He has been instrumental in securing PWIDF’s position as a preferred supplier for many across education, mental healthcare, and local authority markets, built on long-term relationships and technical expertise.

“I’ve known Paul for a long time and have great respect for what he has built,” said Dave. “He has transformed PWIDF into a highly trusted brand, known for doing things properly. I feel honoured to continue that legacy and excited to lead the business into the next phase of its growth. This is an exciting time to be joining PWIDF. “With such a strong foundation already in place, and being part of Premier Forest, I see real opportunities to position PWIDF as a leader in fire door solutions. “The fire door industry is evolving quickly. With major regulatory changes due by 2029, customers now expect evidence-led compliance, sustainability, and absolute confidence in the products they specify. PWIDF has the credibility, testing capability, and team expertise to lead that change.”