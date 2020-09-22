PwC in Wales Welcomes 25 New Graduate and School Leaver Recruits

PwC has announced the arrival of 25 new graduates and school leavers as it continues to grow its presence in Wales.

The professional services firm has an office in Cardiff, where 280 of its people are based. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the 25 new arrivals will be onboarded virtually.

The vast majority will join our graduate programme that runs across our five lines of service, with the remaining starters joining our school and college leaver programme or undergraduate work placements.

Half of the joiners are women and 86% are from a non-selective state school, where 9% received free school meals. More than half are drawn from universities from Wales or the South West of England.

PwC regional leader for the West and Wales John-Paul Barker commented:

“At a time when some businesses are unfortunately having to lay people off, it is great to be in the position to still offer the next generation of PwC staff a place within the firm. These are some of the best young talents around, coming from a range of backgrounds, and we’re thrilled that they have chosen to start their careers with us. “While we are not immune from the effects of Covid-19, we felt it was important to honour our commitments made to people who we had offered employment opportunities before the pandemic began. “It’s as important as ever that we continue to recruit graduates and school leavers so that we can use our own market-leading training to develop our future leaders. We continue to grow our presence in the region as we help businesses navigate and recover from the pandemic.”

Last month, PwC in Wales announced a new team would be set up in its Cardiff office as part of its growing Operate business.