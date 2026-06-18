PwC Begins New Era in Wales with Move to Cardiff’s One Central Square

PwC has opened the doors to its new Cardiff office at One Central Square, relocating its people in Wales across the city centre from its previous One Kingsway premises.

The new office provides around 33,500 sq.ft of space, which has been designed to celebrate the Welsh landscape and its culture and ambition using locally sourced fabrics and materials. Delivered by Welsh contractors, the office has been fitted out with the aim of creating a space with collaboration and productivity at its core.

Built in 2016, One Central Square is a nine-storey building that achieved BREEAM Excellent accreditation and was named the Best Commercial Building at the 2017 RICS Awards Wales.

The building’s proximity to Cardiff Central train station and the new Cardiff Bus Interchange will make it easily accessible to commuters from Newport, Swansea and the South Wales Valleys, an important consideration for PwC as it looks to recruit from across the region, it says.

PwC Cardiff is a full-service office, home to colleagues from across its four lines of service – Consulting, Tax, Audit and Deals – and is also home to the UK firm’s specialist Ethical Hacking team.

Stuart Couch, Market Leader for PwC in Wales, said:

“It’s a real pleasure to finally open the doors of our new offices here at One Central Square, a building that reflects PwC’s ambitions in Wales, just as the Central Square development reflects Cardiff’s ambitions. “There are real reasons to be optimistic about Wales’ prospects. It has proven its strength in advanced manufacturing, its fintech and insurance sectors are growing fast, and it is starting to take advantage of its natural edge in the transition to green energy. “Capitalising on those strengths will require leaders to make creative decisions – new approaches to financing, complex transformation programmes, cross-sector collaboration. One Central Square gives us the platform to play our part in unlocking Wales’ potential and helping it take the next steps in its economic journey.”

Carl Sizer, Chief Markets Officer at PwC UK, said: