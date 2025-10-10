Putting Farmers at the Heart of Agri-tech Innovation

Collaboration has always been a strength in Wales. When people with different skills and experiences come together, ideas are sharpened and new opportunities open up. In agriculture, where the challenges are complex and the demands are changing, collaboration is not a luxury but a necessity.

That is the thinking behind the Agri-tech and Food Technology Cluster for Mid and North Wales. MSParc is the cluster lead for the agri-tech element of this programme. Our over-riding aim is to connect the knowledge of farmers with the expertise of technology businesses, researchers and support organisations. By doing so, we can find practical solutions that support the livelihoods of those working the land while helping the sector adapt to the future.

At M-SParc we see the innovation that businesses across many sectors are developing. My own background is in computer science, and I know the difference technology can make when it is applied in the right way. But technology on its own is not enough. The real step forward comes when we match technical know-how with the day-to-day realities of farming life. That only happens through open conversations and through listening to what farmers actually need.

We have already seen how collaboration strengthens businesses. When companies were preparing applications for the recent launchpad, some realised that they did not have all the expertise they needed on their own. By joining forces, they were able to put together stronger projects and position themselves for success. That ability to bring people together is one of the real strengths of the cluster.

Collaboration also sparks opportunities that no one had planned for. A company developing smart beehives in Bangor now has hives on the M-SParc site. We buy their honey, but more importantly, they are working with our STEM and outreach team so that school pupils and local groups can learn about both beekeeping and the technology behind it. A small project has become a way of engaging the community as well as developing a new product.

The real test of the cluster will be its legacy. For me, success is measured by whether the work we are doing now makes a genuine difference to farmers. Agriculture is such a fundamental part of Wales’ history and identity, and innovation has to support the people who keep it alive. If we can improve the day-to-day experience of farming, then the cluster will have achieved something worthwhile.

That is why my focus is on listening. By asking farmers directly what support they want, and by connecting them with technology businesses that can help, we can make collaboration meaningful. If the Agri-tech and Food Technology Cluster for Mid and North Wales can achieve that, then it will have built something that lasts – innovation that is rooted in farming, and farming that is supported by innovation.

