Put People Front and Centre to Navigate Homeworking Challenges



With the likely long-term establishment of hybrid home and office working as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, insight from new research by lawyers Harrison Clark Rickerbys (HCR) highlights the need for flexible working policies to be reviewed to support employee wellbeing.

Their research shows that the proportion of people who said that they felt homeworking had a negative effect on their wellbeing increased significantly from just 3% pre-Covid, to almost one in five (17%) during the first lockdown.

While the pandemic has firmly thrust flexible working into the spotlight, research suggests that prior to Covid-19 there was a perception gap between employers and employees; almost a third (32%) of workers said their bosses didn’t allow homeworking, while in the same survey it was a tiny proportion, just 5% of employers, who said they didn’t endorse working from home.

Lawyers at HCR, the Top 100 law firm that conducted the research, warn that this misalignment could lead to tension between employer and employee. Their findings raise concerns that some businesses may have simply paid lip service to flexible working and businesses that fail to adapt to the changes risk jeopardising employees’ mental and physical health, storing up problems for later.

Harriet Murray Jones, partner at HCR, says: