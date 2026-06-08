Purpose, Profit and Place: Why North Wales Businesses Can Lead the Way

For many years, businesses were judged by fairly simple measures. How much did they grow? How profitable were they? How many people did they employ? Those things still matter, of course. A business that cannot pay its bills, look after its team or serve its clients properly will not be much use to anyone.

But the conversation has changed.

More clients, employees and communities now want to know what a business stands for, not just what it sells. They want to know whether it treats people properly, whether it supports its local area, whether it thinks about its environmental impact and whether its success benefits more than just the balance sheet.

That is not soft thinking. In my view, it is good business.

At Celtic Financial Planning, based in Mold, we have always believed that a business should be rooted in the community it serves. For us, being independent financial advisers in North Wales is not just about pensions, investments and financial plans. It is about helping people make confident decisions, supporting families over the long term and building trust that lasts.

Over recent months, we have taken several important steps as a business. We achieved B Corp certification, published our first ESG report and continued to build on our work with local charities, community groups and professional partners across North Wales. These milestones matter to us because they put structure and accountability around values we have held for a long time.

The danger with words like ESG, sustainability and purpose is that they can become corporate wallpaper. They sound good, they appear in brochures, and then not much changes. For smaller and medium sized businesses in particular, the key is to make these ideas practical.

That might mean reducing paper use by improving digital processes. It might mean supporting local causes consistently, rather than only when a photo opportunity appears. It might mean creating proper development routes for younger employees. It might mean measuring client feedback and being willing to listen when the answer is uncomfortable. None of this needs to be complicated, but it does need to be genuine.

North Wales has a real opportunity here. We have strong local communities, a growing professional services sector, excellent small businesses and a culture where reputation still matters. People remember who turns up, who helps, who supports local events and who does the right thing when nobody is watching.

That is a strength, not a limitation.

For businesses, purpose and profit should not be seen as enemies. A well run business must be financially sustainable. Profit allows firms to employ people, invest in systems, improve services, support causes and plan for the future. The real question is what a business does with its success.

In financial planning, this is particularly important. Clients trust us with some of the biggest decisions of their lives. Retirement, inheritance, care fees, investment risk, family protection and later life planning are not abstract subjects. They affect real people, real families and real futures.

That responsibility shapes the way we run the business. It means putting client outcomes first, investing in our team, reviewing our processes and making sure that growth does not come at the expense of service. In a regulated profession, those expectations are rightly high. But I believe the same principle applies to every business: do what you say you will do, treat people fairly, and build something that can stand the test of time.

One of the most encouraging things we have seen is that clients and professional partners increasingly care about this. They want to work with businesses that are competent, but also principled. They want expertise, but they also want honesty. They want modern service, but they still value old fashioned trust.

That blend matters.

For North Wales businesses, the challenge is not to copy the language of large corporates. It is to tell our own story clearly. We should be proud of building businesses that are commercially ambitious and locally committed. We should be proud of creating jobs, supporting communities and raising standards. We should also be honest that none of us will get everything right all the time.

Publishing our first ESG report was a useful discipline for us because it forced us to look at what we are doing, where we are making progress and where we can improve. That is the real value of reporting. It should not be a polished exercise in self congratulations. It should be a working document that helps a business move forward.

The same is true of achieving B Corp certification. It is an important milestone, but it is not the finish line. If anything, it raises the bar. It gives us a framework to keep improving and to keep asking better questions about how we operate.

In the years ahead, I believe the best businesses will be those that combine professionalism with purpose. They will be commercially strong, but also community minded. They will embrace technology, but not lose the human relationships that good business depends on. They will measure success not only by turnover, but by trust.

North Wales is well placed to lead that conversation. We have businesses with character, communities with pride and a professional network that understands the value of long term relationships.

Purpose led business is not about being perfect. It is about being deliberate.

It is about deciding what kind of business you want to build, who you want it to serve and what you want it to stand for.

For us at Celtic Financial Planning, that means continuing to grow, continuing to improve and continuing to put clients, community and long term responsibility at the heart of what we do.

That may sound simple. But in business, as in financial planning, the simple principles are often the ones that matter most.