‘Purpose Deficit’ Sees Just a Fifth Finding Their Roles Fulfilling

Only a fifth (21%) of UK professionals find their current job role fulfilling.

Research from Robert Walters reveals how the ‘purpose deficit’ hitting UK workplaces – driven by a confluence of reduced job opportunities, low morale and unstable leadership – is trapping professionals in unsatisfying roles. Meanwhile 84% of UK employers say they’ve noticed a decline in employee morale over the last 12 months.

Chris Eldridge, CEO of Robert Walters UK&I, said:

“The current ‘purpose deficit’ hitting UK workplaces poses a significant risk to employee satisfaction and productivity, which in turn has serious consequences for organisations' overall output and, more broadly, levels of economic growth.”

The phenomenon of ‘golden handcuffs’ sees professionals trapped in jobs they don’t enjoy due to substantial paydays and perks. However, owing to the current economic climate a similar trend has appeared, without the financial rewards.

Further research from Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) highlights how less than a fifth of UK employees feel motivated to work daily, with 10% reporting they never feel inspired by their jobs.

Chris added:

“High stress, a lack of engaging work, office politics, and reduced recognition can all lead to professionals feeling unfulfilled. However, despite economic instability deterring professionals from job changes, those who feel ‘stuck' are at risk of disengagement.”

Studies have linked individuals with a sense of purpose to being able to better regulate stress levels.

43% of UK professionals surveyed by Robert Walters admitted to experiencing high-stress levels ‘at least twice a week’, with 15% saying it happens ‘almost every day’. Almost three-quarters of professionals now believe their employer is not doing enough to maintain workplace morale. Diminished workplace culture (32%), increased responsibilities leading to burnout (30%) and pressures from cost-cutting measures (15%) are cited as top concerns.

Chris said:

“Professionals with a clear sense of purpose in their roles are better equipped to handle stressful situations at work. While those lacking this are more likely to negatively internalise workplace stress.

“Rising employer costs often shift focus away from workplace culture and manageable workloads yet neglecting these will only exacerbate stress and burnout levels – ultimately increasing employee disengagement.