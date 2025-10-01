Pupils Inspired by Opera Workshops Across South East Wales

More than 600 children across South East Wales have been inspired to believe that “Any Body Can” through the Academy of Barmy Composers (ABC) of Opera’s workshops, bringing classrooms alive with live performance, creative storytelling, and curriculum-linked activities.

Thanks to support from CCR Energy and its demolition partner, ABC was able to deliver a programme of workshops designed to spark creativity and self-belief in young people.

Founded by Welsh opera singer Mark Evans, ABC of Opera has been enriching classrooms for over a decade, reaching more than 30,000 children across the UK. By exploring the lives and music of the great composers in a playful and accessible way, ABC helps build character, celebrate difference, and encourage creativity – while aligning with key educational priorities including equality of opportunity, raising aspirations, and supporting Welsh language and culture.

One teacher said:

“ABC brought music and joy to our school like nothing we have ever seen, every child was inspired.”

One member of staff commented on the inclusivity of the sessions:

“Mark is amazing. It was so engaging, inclusive and inspiring. Still today children and staff are talking about it.”

Teachers reported immediate improvements in pupil confidence, collaboration, and enjoyment, reinforcing the role of creative programmes in building a skilled and resilient generation, in line with the goals of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act.

Mark Evans emphasised the importance of partnerships in making ABC’s work possible:

“ABC’s work is so vital in growing aspirations, creativity, and the pupil voice. With pressures on school budgets, enrichment sessions like these are often the first to go, that’s why creative social value partnerships with companies like CCR Energy and their demolition partner are essential. Without them, it would be impossible for ABC to empower children in the way we do.”

Recent workshops took place at Tref y Rhyg Primary School, Dowlais Primary School, Pillgwenlly Primary School, Newton Primary School, Treorchy Primary School, and Somerton Primary School, with all schools also receiving access to ABC’s online platform to continue their creative journey.