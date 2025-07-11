Publicly Owned Renewable Energy Developer Announces First Projects

The publicly owned renewable energy developer for Wales, Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, has announced proposals for three new wind farms with the potential to generate up to 400 MW of clean electricity.

That would be enough to provide the annual average electricity needs of 350,000 Welsh homes – around a quarter of the homes in Wales.

In the first project announcement since Trydan’s launch in 2024, the schemes will help meet the growing need for clean energy in Wales with electricity demand projected to nearly triple by 2050, the Welsh Government said.

Trydan aims to develop 1 GW of new renewable energy generation capacity on Welsh public land by 2040.

The first three proposed sites are:

Clocaenog Dau Wind Farm, Denbighshire/Conwy (up to 132 MW)

Glyn Cothi Wind Farm, Carmarthenshire (up to 162 MW)

Carreg Wen Wind Farm, Rhondda Cynon Taf (up to 108 MW)

All profits generated by Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru reinvested in Welsh communities and public services.

The wind farms will be developed on the Welsh Government’s woodland estate, which covers 126,000 hectares – 6% of Wales' total land area – and according to Welsh Government contains some of the country's best potential sites for renewable energy generation.

Cutting Wales’ carbon emissions is a key commitment of the Welsh Government, which aims for Wales to generate enough renewable electricity to meet 70% of what’s used in Wales by 2030, rising to 100% by 2035.

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said:

“These proposals demonstrate our commitment to harnessing Wales' abundant natural resources to generate clean energy while ensuring the benefits are felt locally. “By developing these projects on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, we're making best use of our public land to tackle the climate emergency and create sustainable economic opportunities.”

It is estimated the developments will create hundreds of jobs during construction and operation, with Trydan committed to involving Welsh companies throughout the process.

More renewable energy projects are in development and will be announced later this year.

Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru's Chief Executive, Richard Evans, said: