Public Session to Showcase Rhyl’s £20m Pride in Place Strategy

Rhyl residents are invited to drop in and hear the latest on the town’s 10-year regeneration vision, as the Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl Board prepares to submit its Pride in Place strategy to UK Government later this month.

The public information session will take place on Friday (November 7) from 5pm–6pm at Rhyl Youth Centre, offering an overview of the proposals that have been shaped by thousands of local voices and providing a final chance to hear how the plan reflects community priorities.

Over recent months the Board – working with Savills, Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council (DVSC), Denbighshire Youth Service and local partners – has reached residents, charities, businesses and community groups through workshops, pop-ups, digital engagement and direct conversations.

More than 550 people contributed to the summer survey alone, held online and across key town locations including the Queen’s Market, high street, library and the Women’s Centre, and nearly four in five respondents lived or worked in the town.

A further 20 local employers took part in a dedicated business discussion, complemented by extensive youth and third sector input.

Craig Sparrow, Chair of the Our Rhyl/Ein Rhyl Board, said:

“The community has been clear and passionate about Rhyl’s future. This plan is built on local voices, and the drop-in session is another opportunity for people to see how their ideas have shaped the vision. “Rhyl deserves a future that builds pride, strengthens opportunity and reflects the town’s unique strengths. Together, we’re making sure Rhyl’s regeneration works for everyone.”

Residents shared strong themes, including pride in Rhyl’s potential and a desire to protect what makes the town special. Comments included:

“Local people are passionate about the regeneration of our town.”

“Promote what we have, the beach, the Marine Lake and Harbour Bridge.”

“Need to look at needs and wants of the community and think of future generations.”

At the same time, challenges and ambitions for improvement were voiced:

“Make it cleaner and safer, too many empty shops and too much litter.”

“Need to improve town centre retail offering and open up the promenade.”

“Need for more affordable, quality housing, it’s difficult to get on the property ladder.”

The results echo wider findings from Rhyl’s placemaking plan, which has already captured feedback from more than 2,500 people, and align with a 2025 resident survey calling for high-street renewal and more youth activities.

Craig added:

“We’ve heard loud and clear that people want a cleaner, safer, more vibrant Rhyl – with better homes, a thriving town centre, and opportunities for all ages. This is a once-in-a-generation chance to shape that future.”

Full details will be shared at the drop-in, with the Board encouraging all residents to attend.