Public Service Boards Seek Views to Improve Local Well-being

The Public Services Boards (PSBs) for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are seeking residents' views to find out what matters to them and their local communities.

The results gathered will help the Public Services Boards to understand the economic, social, environmental and cultural factors that impact the well-being of individuals and communities within the three counties.

Responses to the regional well-being survey will be analysed and will contribute to the joint Ceredigion/Carmarthenshire Well-being Plan 2028-2033. Pembrokeshire PSB will also publish their local plan.

The draft well-being plan will strive to improve the economic, social, environmental, and cultural well-being of our counties.

The Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council and Chair of the PSB, Councillor Linda Evans, said:

“The voices and lived experience of our residents is key in identifying what well-being means and how we can strive to improve for our future generations. I'd like to encourage our residents, groups and local communities to complete the survey or join us at future events.”

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, added:

“Working together across our three counties gives us a valuable opportunity to build a clearer, shared picture of what matters most to our communities. Every response helps us better understand the challenges people face and the opportunities we can develop to support well-being, now and in the years ahead. I would strongly encourage everyone to take a few moments to share their views and help shape our future plans.”

The Public Services Board is a partnership of public and third sector organisations working together to improve well-being. Preparing a Local Well-being Assessment is a statutory responsibility under the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

How to share your views

Complete the online survey: Snap Survey

Download a paper copy: Well-being survey

You can also collect a paper copy from your local Library or Leisure Centre or by calling 01545 570881 or emailing at clic@ceredigion.gov.uk.

If you wish to receive the information in a different format, contact 01545 570881 or email partnerships@ceredigion.gov.uk.