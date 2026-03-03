Public Consultation Opens on Swansea City Centre and Waterfront Plan

A new public consultation on the future of Swansea city centre and the waterfront is set to begin.

Local residents can have their say – in a number of ways – on the draft edition of the Future Swansea plan. Their thoughts, comments and feedback will help Swansea Council create a final version of the plan later this year.

It will set out a vision for improving the city centre and waterfront over the next decade.

To help form their views, citizens will be able to see the draft plan, and an easy-read version of it, on a new web page that’s due to go live this Friday (6th March) –www.swansea.gov.uk/citycentreplacemakingsurvey.

They can then complete the online survey that’s also due to go live on Friday – https://online1.snapsurveys.com/placemaking.

Alternatively, they can request a hard copy of the plan and survey by emailing the council team running the consultation – email Swansea.CityCentrePlacemakingPlan@swansea.gov.uk.

To talk in person to council officers and staff of partner agency Urban Foundry local residents can visit a drop-in session where copies of the plan will be available.

These are due to take place at city centre community hub Y Storfa on: Saturday, March 7 from 11am-4pm; Wednesday, March 11 from noon-6.30pm; Sunday, Mar 15 – 11am-4pm.

The consultation is due to end on April 7.

All comments and feedback will be collated and considered to develop a final version of the plan.

This is due to be considered by the council’s cabinet in the second half of this year – with a view to it becoming a template for the future development of the city centre & waterfront.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“I encourage as many people as possible to take part in this important consultation. “Our Future Swansea plan – influenced by the public –will shape the future of their city centre and waterfront. “The consultation gives residents a real opportunity to shape how their city will become greener, more vibrant and more welcoming for everyone.”

The draft plan – full title Future Swansea: A Placemaking Plan for Swansea City Centre and Waterfront – has been informed by earlier engagement with more than 1,200 residents, businesses and organisations.

It outlines proposed improvements across five key areas of the city centre and waterfront, along with a series of priority regeneration projects.

Together, they aim to make the city an even better place to live, work and visit.

The city’s ongoing council-driven £1bn regeneration programme is delivering new homes, major leisure destinations, office space, green infrastructure and improvements to the city’s cultural and visitor offer.