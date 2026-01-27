Public Consultation Launched on Plans for Key Sites in Llandysul

Ceredigion County Council is inviting residents to take part in a public consultation on the future use of two sites in Llandysul – the former Awel Deg care home and the former school playing fields.

Following the award of funds through the UK Strategic Partnership Fund, two external consultants have been appointed to develop proposals for these locations. As part of this early-stage work, the council is seeking local insight to help shape the direction of the plans.

Common Works Architecture and Initiate Architecture will be hosting an open consultation event at Y Porth Hotel, Llandysul, on 28 January, from 14:30–16:00. Local residents are encouraged to attend, view initial ideas, and share their aspirations for how these sites could be used in the future.

As well as the in-person session, an online form is available for those who wish to submit their ideas digitally.

Councillor Clive Davies Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Carbon Management said:

“Input from the community is essential as we explore potential uses for these prominent sites in Llandysul. We encourage residents to take part and help guide the emerging proposals.”

Access to the online form can be found here.