Public Consultation Dates Announced for Severn Valley Water Management Plan

The Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) will be sharing its emerging plan at nine public information sessions in the upper Severn catchment area in the new year.

These sessions, which will be held throughout January and February 2026, form a key part of the public consultation on the SVWMS’s emerging strategy to reduce flood risk and deliver wide-ranging benefits for people and the environment. The consultation runs to 11 March 2026.

Recent data analysis has highlighted the urgent need to temporarily store up to 100 million cubic metres of water during flood events – equivalent to 40,000 Olympic swimming pools.

The SVWMS team will be on hand to provide opportunities for the public to learn more about the emerging strategy, ask questions, and share their views on proposed solutions. The SVWMS is committed to working closely with everyone affected, ensuring that all interventions, whether nature-based or engineered, are designed to be sensitive to local needs and deliver the greatest possible benefit for people, nature, and the local economy.

Jake Berriman, leader of Powys County Council, said:

“We know that rivers in the area are central to local life, supporting homes, farms, businesses, and wildlife. However, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe, and the risk to communities is increasing. “Food production in this geography is critical and this is an opportunity to help reduce some of the risks that can challenge that production. “The scale of the challenge is considerable, and the volumes of water to be managed are significant, but our intention is to identify approaches that work with, and complement, existing farm practises whilst generating new and additional revenue streams. “This consultation is an opportunity for everyone, including individual residents, farmers, business owners, and community groups, to help shape not only the future of water management in the Upper Severn, but how to futureproof our economy.”

The consultation events, which each run from 2pm to 7pm, are planned for:

January 6, 2026 – Melverley, Melverley Village Hall, Oswestry, SY10 8P

January 13, 2026 – Bettws, Bettws Village Hall, Bettws Cedewain, Newtown, Powys, SY16 3DS

January 15, 2026 – Welshpool, Town Hall, 42 Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7JQ

January 20, 2026 – Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Theatre Severn, Frankwell, Shrewsbury SY3 8FT

January 28, 2026 – Caersws Presbyterian Church, Main St, Caersws, SY17 5EN

January 30, 2026 – Minsterley, Minsterley Parish Hall, Shrewsbury SY5 0EH

February 4, 2026 – Oswestry, Oswestry Cricket Club, Morda Rd, Oswestry SY11 2AY

February 9, 2026 – Llanfyllin, Llanfyllin Library Youth & Community Centre, Council Buildings, Llanfyllin, SY22 5DB

February 12, 2026 – Llanidloes, Hanging Gardens Project, Bethel Street, Llanidloes, SY18 6BS

Consultation materials will also be available online and in local libraries and leisure centres in Powys and Shropshire. Feedback gathered during these sessions will directly inform the development of the draft strategy, which will be subject to further consultation in 2026.