Providing The Right Support To Help Businesses To Start Their NetZero Journey

As part of a new series supporting SMEs on their journey to net zero, and the potential benefits they can gain from taking action, Business News Wales spoke to members of the SME Taskforce in Wales, to gather their insight.

With SMEs playing a critical part in the British economy, especially across Wales, it is estimated that half of the UKs carbon reduction can be delivered by the SME sector, which should see them at the centre of the UKs net zero ambition.

In this episode, Kevin Morgan, Regional Director at Natwest Cymru talks about the decarbonisation financial case, not only being the right thing to do but also how supply chains can be improved.

Alongside highlighting positive perspectives of SMEs starting their net zero journey, Kevin discusses the NatWest Carbon Tracker that can be the starting process for so many. With four key highlights, the Carbon tracker looks to:

1. Measure a start point of the carbon footprint.

2. Help identify potential cost and carbon savings.

3. Help generate a tailored plan to start reducing emissions and maximise return on investment.

4. Provide an ongoing ability to track carbon reduction progress.