Prosthetic Leg Cover Manufacturer Recognised at Business Growth Awards

Conwy-based prosthetic leg cover manufacturer LIMB-art has won the Innovation Award at the HSBC UK South West and Wales Small Business Growth Awards.

Delivered in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the awards recognise the vital role small businesses play in driving the UK economy and supporting communities nationwide. The ceremony was held at The Harbour Hotel in Bristol.

The judges recognised LIMB-art for its creativity and measurable impact, specifically for creating the first injection-moulded covers to enable global distribution.

Founded in 2018 by ex-Paralympian swimmer Dr Mark Williams OBE and his wife Rachael, the company has revolutionised the sector by manufacturing prosthetic leg covers from 100% recyclable nylon.

Over the past eight years LIMB-art has continued to grow, expanding its team, entering 14 international markets and securing NHS availability.

Alongside LIMB-art, seven other businesses were recognised across a range of categories, including:

Glyn Wylfa (Community Award)

Rassau General Stores (Diversity and Inclusion Award)

Signable (Expansion & Growth Award)

RJR Car & Commercial (Family Business Award)

Pipster Solutions (Micro Business Award)

Empower Translate (Global) (Service Excellence Award)

Party Without Plastic (Start-up Business Award)

Dr Mark Williams OBE, Founder and CEO at LIMB-art, said:

“Receiving the Innovation Award at this year's HSBC UK Small Business Awards is a proud moment for the whole team in Conwy. We set out to prove that a small business can think big – creating cool prosthetic covers that give people the confidence to stand out and be proud of what they have. This award is recognition that innovation with purpose can travel far, and we're thrilled our covers are now reaching people around the world.”

Simon Addcock, Regional Director at HSBC UK, added:

“Small businesses are often the most powerful innovators because their mission is personal, and LIMB-art is the perfect example of that. With creativity, determination and a clear sense of purpose, they have disrupted an entire sector and developed a product that makes a tangible difference to people's lives. That is exactly what these awards are all about, and we are proud to recognise LIMB-art as this year's Innovation Award winner.”

Antony Malone, Chief Commercial Officer at FSB, said: