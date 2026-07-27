Proposed Modular Housing Scheme to Strengthen Homelessness Support in Powys

Powys County Council is progressing plans for a new modular housing development at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells to provide safe temporary accommodation for people experiencing a housing crisis.

The proposed scheme will deliver self-contained temporary homes, giving households a stable place to stay while they are supported to secure settled, long-term accommodation.

The council is currently supporting 31 households in emergency housing under its homelessness duties. The new homes will help reduce reliance on costly emergency placements and provide greater privacy, independence and stability for individuals and families, the council said..

The development would also support younger people who may be “sofa surfing” or living in insecure housing, offering an important pathway towards settled housing and better long-term outcomes, it added.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader, said: