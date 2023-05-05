Proposed Green Hydrogen Project in Bridgend Submitted for Planning Permission

Following consultation with the local community and a recent feedback and information event, a planning application for HyBont green hydrogen project in Bridgend has been submitted to Bridgend County Borough Council.

Marubeni Europower’s green hydrogen production and refuelling facility at Brynmenyn Industrial Estate would support Bridgend County Borough Council’s net zero strategy by providing low carbon fuel that can be used locally, such as for refuse collection vehicles and buses.

There is also potential for an Ynysawdre heat network, which would provide a low carbon and cost-effective way to heat local schools and community facilities; this is being assessed by the Council’s decarbonisation project team.

The green hydrogen will be produced using renewable energy, and the plans include a solar farm at Bryncethin, which will provide a proportion of the power needed.

This latest milestone follows the HyBont project being shortlisted in the latest round of allocations for the UK Government’s Net Zero Hydrogen Fund, which supports the development of green hydrogen projects in the UK.

George Dodd, Senior Vice-President at Marubeni Europower, said:

“We would like to thank everyone who came along to our consultation and information events to find out more about the proposals and discuss them with members of the project team. Green hydrogen has been identified as a key solution to decarbonise the energy system, and the HyBont project would contribute to the Council and Government’s aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The development will also bring economic benefits to the local community, creating jobs and promoting sustainable growth in the region.”

The Council’s Planning Authority will consult on the proposals before making a recommendation to the Development Control Committee, who will determine the planning application. If the HyBont proposals get the go ahead, it could be producing green hydrogen in 2025.

Please click here for the planning application.