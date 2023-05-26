Proposals Submitted for Mynydd y Glyn Wind Farm, West of Pontypridd

Following statutory consultation carried out over the winter, Pennant Walters has submitted a planning application for Mynydd y Glyn Wind Farm, which will be determined by Welsh Ministers.

With Wales committed to improving its supply of renewable energy to households, the proposed site could generate up to 30MW of electricity from seven turbines and supply around 15,350 households. The wind farm will have an operational life of 30 years, during which time it will export renewable energy to the National Grid.

In response to feedback during the statutory consultation, additional surveys were carried out on peat, water quality and Golden Plover, and additional mitigation measures put in place where appropriate.

These amendments to the proposals were in addition to changes made following the early engagement in winter 2021, which included reducing the size of the turbines, moving one turbine out of an area of deep peat, introducing a new access point and junction from the highway and amending access tracks to limit impacts on sensitive receptors.

Meryl Lewis, Director of Environment and Sustainability for Pennant Walters, said:

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part in our engagement and consultation events on our plans for Mynydd y Glyn Wind Farm, and shared their thoughts on the emerging proposals with members of the project team. “Engaging with the communities we operate within is of the utmost importance to Pennant Walters, and we place great value on their feedback. We will continue to engage with the community regarding a Community Benefits Fund, which will provide support for local projects in the area should consent be granted and once the wind farm is operational. “We believe the proposed wind farm will make an important contribution to Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council's renewable energy targets and to those of Wales as a whole.”

The application is now with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) where it will be considered by an Inspector before the final decision is made by Welsh Ministers. Anyone who wishes to view the application and respond to PEDW’s consultation process can do so by searching reference number ‘3280378’ at planningcasework.service.gov.wales. The deadline for comments is 28 June 2023.