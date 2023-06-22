Proportion of Welsh Small Businesses Scaling Back Hits Four-Year Low

New research reveals positive growth forecasts for Welsh small businesses, with the proportion of growing businesses remaining stable, while those scaling back or struggling to survive declining significantly.

The survey of over 1,000 small business leaders and senior decision makers found the proportion anticipating contraction this quarter hit its lowest level in almost four years (14% vs 13% Q3’19). This is over half the proportion of that six months ago (30% in Q4’22), and well below the average for the past five years (27%).

Forecasts for growth paint an equally positive picture, with more than a quarter of small enterprises in Wales predicting significant or modest expansion in the next three months (28%). This figure is double what it was this time last year (14% Q2’22) and sits just below the national average figure (32%).

Positive investment plans

To support this positive growth outlook, half of small businesses in Wales had plans to grow their businesses in the next 12 months which would require finance/borrowing money. At the top of the list, one in 10 said they had plans to invest in new vehicles (10%), or new machinery (9%). This was followed by campaigns to launch into new markets outside the UK (9%), moving to a bigger office location (8%), and increasing headcount within the business (7%).

However, at a time when gross lending to UK-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by the main High Street banks declined 18% year-on-year in 2022[1], while the sector is already under pressure from proposed Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) regulatory changes proposing to remove preferential treatment for SMEs[2], access to finance could become more of a challenge.

External barriers intensify

Despite confidence amongst Welsh small businesses when it came to growth, the research also revealed external barriers to growth were becoming more intense. Asking leaders about the barriers which were currently holding their businesses back from growing in the next three months, the three top issues were to do with regulations and red tape (32%), followed by increasing fixed costs (25%), and the economic impact of Brexit (22%).

In each case, the proportion of businesses who saw these as issues holding their businesses back had increased in the last two years.

Joanna Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, commented: