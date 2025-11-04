Property Services Provider Secures Three Major Heating and Renewable Energy Contracts

A property services provider has secured three major contracts.

Liberty has announced a new renewable energy maintenance deal with Wrexham County Borough Council (WCBC) and the retention of heating agreements with WCBC and Shropshire Town and Rural (STAR) Housing.

In Wrexham, Liberty will service renewable energy, heating, and hot water systems in 168 council homes under a £1.5 million contract lasting ten years, with the option to extend for a further six.

A joint four-year Community Investment Plan with the council will deliver social value initiatives, including:

Employment support through careers advice, mock interviews, and two annual work placements

£500 of materials for community projects per £250,000 turnover, backed by 80 volunteer hours each year

Free decarbonisation surveys (£2,500 value), staff expertise to shape a low-carbon community plan, and a £500 contribution to the Central Social Value Fund

Liberty has also retained its boiler installation and replacement contract with WCBC for a fifth consecutive year. Worth over £630,000, it will see 300 homes upgraded by March 2026.

In Shropshire, Liberty continues to deliver heating services for 4,000 STAR Housing homes under a five-year contract worth £1.2 million annually.

By bidding jointly for Lot 3, Liberty provided a cost-effective, future-proofed solution that supports STAR’s sustainability goals.

Commitments include:

Supporting STAR’s legacy projects and donating 112 voluntary hours annually

£1,000 in materials for every £250,000 turnover, plus foodbank donations

An apprenticeship, career days, and alternative education initiatives

CV writing and careers workshops in partnership with local organisations

Five free decarbonisation monitoring surveys via NetZero Collective (£6,250 value)

Councillor David A Bithell, Lead Member for Housing & Climate Change, WCBC, said:

“We’re delighted to extend and expand our partnership with Liberty. Their expertise in heating and renewable systems, alongside their community-focused approach, consistently benefits our residents and helps us deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable homes.”

James Wood, Operations Director at STAR Housing, added:

“Renewing our partnership with Liberty allows us to continue offering our tenants the consistent quality of service they have come to expect. “Liberty’s approach goes beyond just delivering a service – they care about the people and communities they work with. Their commitment to social value and resident support aligns closely with our own priorities.”

Steve Jackson, Managing Director at Liberty, said:

“Securing these contracts, including our new £1.5 million renewable energy agreement with WCBC, is a real endorsement of our teams’ dedication and expertise. We’re proud to help both STAR Housing and WCBC deliver essential services and support their transition to low-carbon, sustainable solutions.”

Liberty provides a full range of property services, specialising in reactive and planned maintenance, refurbishments, M&E, construction, and decarbonisation projects.