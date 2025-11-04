property construction logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Openreach homepage sidebar
Openreach-Leaderboard
net zero wales button
Openreach homepage sidebar
Dev Banc-Green Loans - SIDEBAR
port of milford haven profile ad
4 November 2025
Property / Construction

Property Services Provider Secures Three Major Heating and Renewable Energy Contracts

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


A property services provider has secured three major contracts.

Liberty has announced a new renewable energy maintenance deal with Wrexham County Borough Council (WCBC) and the retention of heating agreements with WCBC and Shropshire Town and Rural (STAR) Housing.

In Wrexham, Liberty will service renewable energy, heating, and hot water systems in 168 council homes under a £1.5 million contract lasting ten years, with the option to extend for a further six.

A joint four-year Community Investment Plan with the council will deliver social value initiatives, including:

  • Employment support through careers advice, mock interviews, and two annual work placements
  • £500 of materials for community projects per £250,000 turnover, backed by 80 volunteer hours each year
  • Free decarbonisation surveys (£2,500 value), staff expertise to shape a low-carbon community plan, and a £500 contribution to the Central Social Value Fund

Liberty has also retained its boiler installation and replacement contract with WCBC for a fifth consecutive year. Worth over £630,000, it will see 300 homes upgraded by March 2026.

In Shropshire, Liberty continues to deliver heating services for 4,000 STAR Housing homes under a five-year contract worth £1.2 million annually.

By bidding jointly for Lot 3, Liberty provided a cost-effective, future-proofed solution that supports STAR’s sustainability goals.

Commitments include:

  • Supporting STAR’s legacy projects and donating 112 voluntary hours annually
  • £1,000 in materials for every £250,000 turnover, plus foodbank donations
  • An apprenticeship, career days, and alternative education initiatives
  • CV writing and careers workshops in partnership with local organisations
  • Five free decarbonisation monitoring surveys via NetZero Collective (£6,250 value)

Councillor David A Bithell, Lead Member for Housing & Climate Change, WCBC, said:

“We’re delighted to extend and expand our partnership with Liberty. Their expertise in heating and renewable systems, alongside their community-focused approach, consistently benefits our residents and helps us deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable homes.”

James Wood, Operations Director at STAR Housing, added:

“Renewing our partnership with Liberty allows us to continue offering our tenants the consistent quality of service they have come to expect.

 

“Liberty’s approach goes beyond just delivering a service – they care about the people and communities they work with. Their commitment to social value and resident support aligns closely with our own priorities.”

Steve Jackson, Managing Director at Liberty, said:

“Securing these contracts, including our new £1.5 million renewable energy agreement with WCBC, is a real endorsement of our teams’ dedication and expertise. We’re proud to help both STAR Housing and WCBC deliver essential services and support their transition to low-carbon, sustainable solutions.”

Liberty provides a full range of property services, specialising in reactive and planned maintenance, refurbishments, M&E, construction, and decarbonisation projects.

BNW High Res Logo_white

The latest business news direct to your inbox

Select your newsletter:

Read our privacy policy for more info.


Podcast Thumbnail_PROPERTY

Columns & Features:
Cardiff
24 October 2025

Designing the Cardiff Arena for Welsh Urban Regeneration
Development Bank of Wales
20 October 2025

Financing the Future of Welsh Housing
Acuity Law
19 September 2025

Asylum Seekers’ Accommodation – Hotel Or Hostel?
Property / Construction
29 August 2025

Rent Restructures Sound Alarm for SME Landlords and Tenants

More PropertyColumns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //