Property Owners Warned about ‘Potentially Devastating’ Financial Implications of Underinsuring Buildings

Business owners and farmers across Wales are being warned about the potentially devastating financial consequences of not insuring their properties for the correct amount as rebuild costs continue to rise.

With the price of materials increasing due to disruptions in the supply chain and pressures of inflation, a growing number of people are now unaware that their buildings may cost significantly more to rebuild than what they are actually insured for.

The issue of underinsurance is having a significant impact across the UK with many business owners losing out on pay-outs due to their insurance policy being undervalued.

In 2022, leading insurer Aviva, in its latest Risk Insights Report, estimated that half of SMEs in the UK are underinsured, and 40 per cent of buildings covered in policies were underinsured by 20 per cent.

Haf Rowley, an Associate Director for H&H Insurance Brokers who covers Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire, said:

“Many businesses have existing insurance policies in place for their buildings which they believe covers them for a full pay-out if anything does go wrong. “But with the way the prices of building materials have risen, the actual cost of rebuilding after any sort of damage may have doubled or even trebled in some instances, so what they are finding is that the value of the building has risen and the sum the insurer is paying out doesn’t cover the full amount of the rebuild. “This is hitting a lot of businesses across the UK hard in their pocket and can be potentially devastating to businesses but, by raising awareness of the problem, we hope to make this dilemma a very rare one for people across the country. “Seeing your building destroyed by a fire or partially damaged by strong winds is traumatic enough and learning that you will only get a certain percentage of the rebuild costs through the insurance pay-out is a stress you can really do without. “Making sure you are correctly covered is paramount and it’s why your broker must ensure every detail of the policy is accounted for to avoid this disappointment.”

The most common reason for underinsurance was cited as a failure of conducting regular valuations.

Haf said: