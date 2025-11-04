Property Leaders Gather for Business Breakfast Focused on Market Intelligence and Leadership

More than 100 business and property professionals will gather at The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on Wednesday, 19th November for the Certus Property Business Breakfast Briefing, held in association with Business News Wales.

This high-profile morning event will combine practical market insights with leadership lessons from the world of elite sport, offering delegates a blend of professional development and networking.

The event will include a keynote from Ben Whitehouse, international rugby referee, who will share his experiences of making tough decisions under pressure and how those lessons translate into business environments. His address will explore themes of composure, integrity, and consistency, all critical qualities for business leaders navigating today’s fast-moving markets.

Following the keynote, attendees will hear from a panel of respected industry voices, including:

Matthew Mason, Head of Valuation South Wales, Certus Property Consultants

Jonathon Matthews, Director of Valuation & Strategic Business Operations, Certus Property Consultants

Stephen Todd, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder, VAS Panel

Kevin Beevers, Director, Business Finance Trust

The panel will explore emerging trends in property valuation, market confidence, and the lending landscape, offering fresh perspectives and practical intelligence for property professionals, investors, and business owners alike.

The session will conclude with breakfast rolls and a chance to network with peers, clients, and colleagues, a valuable opportunity to build relationships and exchange market knowledge in an informal setting.

David Hughes, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Certus Property, said:

“At Certus, we believe that good decisions start with good information. Events like this allow us to bring together some of the most respected professionals in our sector to share knowledge, exchange views, and gain clarity on where the market is heading. We’re proud to partner with Business News Wales in creating a forum where open discussion and collaboration can drive smarter business thinking.”

Gemma Casey, Editor at Business News Wales, added:

“Bringing together leading voices from across the property and finance sectors helps us gather valuable market intelligence and spot emerging themes. These insights not only inform our editorial coverage but also help ensure that businesses across Wales stay connected to the realities of an evolving marketplace. The energy and expertise at events like this are what make the Welsh business community so dynamic and forward-thinking.”

As the property and finance sectors continue to navigate changing economic conditions, the Certus Property Business Breakfast promises to deliver both inspiration and actionable insight, reinforcing the value of bringing together decision-makers who are shaping the future of Wales’s built environment.