Property Investment Firm Acquires Swansea Waterfront Premier Inn

ME Asset Management, through its subsidiary ME Swansea, has completed the acquisition of the 132-key Premier Inn hotel on Swansea Waterfront.

The acquisition was supported by a £9.6 million senior loan facility from specialist real estate lender ASK Partners.

The hotel, operated under a long occupational lease to Whitbread plc with ten years unexpired, occupies a prominent waterfront location and benefits from strong year-round demand driven by tourism, business travel and extensive regeneration across the city.

ME.AM specialises in repositioning overlooked or underperforming properties through strategic capital investment and targeted asset enhancement. It is backed by a consortium of experienced property professionals. For this asset, ME Swansea intends to undertake façade restoration as part of a wider enhancement programme.

Mike Ginsberg, Investment Manager at ASK, said:

“This loan presented an attractive opportunity to finance a well-located, income-producing asset with a strong operator covenant. The long lease to Whitbread provides cashflow visibility, while Swansea’s ongoing regeneration creates compelling demand fundamentals for quality hospitality assets. We were pleased to support ME Swansea on a transaction that aligns closely with our lending strategy.”

Verender Badial, CEO of ME Asset Management, added:

“This acquisition reflects our focus on high-quality, income-producing assets in resilient regional markets. Swansea continues to attract significant inward investment, and the Premier Inn is exceptionally well located. ASK has been an excellent funding partner, and their understanding of value-add and operational real estate enabled us to execute this transaction efficiently.”

ASK has now lent over £2 billion since inception and continues to provide flexible debt solutions to experienced sponsors across hospitality, residential and wider real estate asset classes, with a focus on opportunities offering strong fundamentals, value-enhancement potential and resilient cashflow.

It said that this acquisition highlights growing investor appetite for regional hotel assets, supported by strong domestic travel, established operators and stable income performance.