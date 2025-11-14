Property Firm Raises More than £2,000 for Mountain Rescue

A North Wales business has rounded off a year of fundraising with a £2,121.60 donation to Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue, supporting the team’s vital work across Eryri National Park.

Watkin Property Ventures (WPV) employees chose the rescue service as their Charity of the Year for 2025, recognising their vital role in the community.

Throughout the year, staff led a range of fundraising activities and challenges to support the volunteer-run rescue team. Key moments included a step challenge, bake sale and a walk in Cwm Idwal to help promote the charity’s life-saving work and its reliance on public donations.

Mark Watkin Jones, Chief Executive of WPV, said:

“We’re very proud of our team’s efforts again this year. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue plays a crucial role in keeping people safe in the mountains, and we’re delighted to have supported them. As a company we were also pleased to match fund all the proceeds raised by our staff. “The walk into Cwm Idwal was a highlight – a chance to experience the Eryri landscape the rescue team knows so well, while raising funds for their work.”

The chosen charity for 2025 was particularly important to one of WPV’s employees who’s relative was rescued by the Ogwen Valley team after a 30ft fall while walking.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue is staffed entirely by volunteers and relies on donations to fund its operations. The money raised by WPV will help the team continue to provide rapid response and rescue services which have come under increased pressure in recent years.

Each year, WPV employees select a local charity to support through workplace fundraising, aiming to give back to the community while strengthening teamwork and shared purpose across the company. The business match funds every pound raised.