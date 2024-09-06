Property Developers Name Funding as their Top Concern

Property developers in Wales have pointed to funding as their key concern.

Over nine-in-ten (92%) of developers said that finding funding was the most complicated aspect of their business, while 93% stated that there are limited funding options for developers, according to new research from specialist financial services company Shawbrook.

Significant numbers of developers have been rejected from accessing funding, with over a quarter (26%) having been rejected by a mainstream lender on all occasions, it said.

The conception of a business appears to be the hardest stage to secure funding, with 92% of developers stating that it was particularly difficult to find funding when they were starting their business. On top of this, a similar number (90%) felt that it was harder to secure funding for a smaller business.

However, the vast majority (93%) of developers agree that no matter the size, sourcing funding is the hardest part of running their business, while 92% agree that funding expertise is difficult to source.

More than 93% said that specialist lenders offer better support to developers.

Terry Woodley, Head of Development Finance at Shawbrook said: