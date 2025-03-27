Property Consultants Expands in Swansea to Strengthen Regional Presence

Certus Property Consultants is doubling down on its commitment to South Wales with the opening of a larger, strategically located office in Swansea.

After two successful years in the city, the firm said this expansion marks an exciting new chapter.

Leading the charge is Matthew Mason, Director, alongside Jonathon Matthews, Director of Valuation & Strategic Business Operations, and Patrick Parish, Graduate Surveyor.

Matthew brings a wealth of experience in valuation and strategic property advice, having worked with a diverse range of clients over the years.

Jonathan Matthews, an MRICS-accredited expert in valuation and business operations, has joined Certus to help shape the future of the company’s service offering. His experience in navigating complex property challenges makes him a key player in expanding Certus’s influence across the region and throughout the UK.

David Hughes, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Certus, said:

“South Wales has been a huge area of growth for us, and the new Swansea office is the next step in our journey. We’re investing in the right people, the right locations, and the right opportunities to make a lasting impact. The momentum is building, and we’re excited to see what’s next.”

Matthew Mason, Director at Certus, added: