Property Consultancy Relocates to City Centre Premises

After a decade at Park House, Cardiff-based property and construction consultancy Gleeds has officially moved into its new premises at Legal & General’s landmark Hodge House building on St. Mary Street.

The firm said the move will allow it to continue to grow its operation in the capital and provide state-of-the-art facilities for staff.

The new site is over 2,500sq ft larger than the firm’s previous base and has recently undergone a comprehensive fit-out by contractor Lancer Scott. The 5,000sq ft space, which will be home to over 50 Gleeds employees, now includes a large cafe-style break out space and a 16-seater boardroom, as well as open and closed meeting areas.

Located in a conservation area, Grade II listed Hodge House was originally built in 1915 for the Cooperative Wholesale Society. In recent years, the eight storey building has been completely transformed into a contemporary work space which combines old with new. It features a hospitality-style reception, coffee lounge, and multi-purpose studio, plus cycle storage, showers and changing rooms.

Justin Moore, Regional Director at Gleeds in Cardiff, said:

“Over the past ten years, Gleeds’ business here in Wales has expanded considerably necessitating a move to larger premises. As we continue to grow, we wanted to ensure our evolving team has access to sustainable, modern work spaces in the heart of the city centre and Hodge House delivers exactly that. Legal & General’s refurbishment has really given life to this landmark building and we’re excited for Gleeds to start its new chapter here.”

Gleeds is currently working on a number of prominent schemes in Cardiff, including the redevelopment of County Hall and the relocation and rebuilding of Willows High School. The consultancy is also involved with a host of high-profile projects across South Wales, including the Pentre Awel development in Llanelli.