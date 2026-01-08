Property Consultancy Appoints International Rugby Referee as Brand Partner

Certus Property Consultants has announced a new brand partnership with Ben Whitehouse, one of world rugby’s leading international referees, who joins the business as a Brand Partner.
Certus Property Consultants operates across all of Wales and much of the wider UK, providing professional property advice to a broad client base. The firm said the partnership with Whitehouse reflects its “continued focus on integrity, sound judgement and people-led growth”.
As Brand Partner, Whitehouse will support Certus through brand representation, staff mentorship and strategic input, drawing on his experience of leadership, accountability and decision-making under intense pressure at the highest level of professional sport.
His role will include:
- Representing Certus across professional networks and selected client events
- Providing mentorship to Certus staff, supporting professional development
- Contributing to strategic discussions as an independent sounding board
- Supporting thought leadership and professional content across LinkedIn and other channels
David Hughes, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Certus Property Consultants, said:
“At Certus, we work in environments where decisions matter and trust is everything. Ben’s experience of operating under pressure, communicating clearly and leading with integrity aligns strongly with our values as a business. This partnership is about investing in our people, reinforcing our culture and strengthening our long-term credibility across Wales and the wider UK.”
Certus said that Whitehouse was widely respected within international rugby for his professionalism, calm authority and ability to manage complex situations in highly scrutinised environments.
Ben Whitehouse said:
“What attracted me to Certus was their focus on people, trust and doing things properly. Those principles are fundamental in elite sport and translate directly into business. I’m looking forward to supporting the team through mentorship and contributing to the ongoing development of the company.”