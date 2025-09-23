Property and Networking Event Draws Industry Leaders to Wrexham

More than 50 leading figures from across the UK property sector came together in Wrexham for an industry event which also showcased the city.

Held at Moneypenny’s award-winning Wrexham HQ in collaboration with Rayner Personnel, the programme combined insight, panel discussions and practical workshops with local experiences designed to give delegates a taste of the very best of Wrexham.

Guests visited Wrexham’s historic Racecourse Ground, enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium and its club shop, and visited the iconic Turf pub. A friendly five-a-side football match at Wrexham University gave sporting delegates the chance to show off their skills, while others took the opportunity to network in a more informal setting.

“There was so much chance to network. I got four leads in just a couple of hours. It has been so much fun,” said Sarah Blair from Kerfuffle.

Lauren Williams, Business Development Manager for Property at Moneypenny, said:

“We were thrilled to welcome so many brilliant people from across the property industry to our home in Wrexham. The atmosphere across both days was incredible, full of ideas, energy and collaboration. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase not only Moneypenny and Rayner Personnel but also everything our city has to offer.”

Russell Jervis, Group Managing Director at Rayner Personnel, said: