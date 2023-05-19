Promotions at Leading Law Firm

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors are delighted to announce the promotion of three members of staff.

Jonathan Kurtz-Shefford, a highly successful litigation lawyer who has been with the firm since 2016, has been promoted to Partner. He will work alongside Peter Lynn in heading up the litigation team and will continue to specialise in contentious and non-contentious commercial work, a move he is thrilled with as he explains.

“Since completing my training contract with the firm and qualifying as a solicitor, I have had the best support, advice and guidance from the partners and am truly thrilled to join them and be part of the leadership team to drive the business forward over the coming years.”

Haley Smith has been promoted to Practice Manager, and with over 30 years of experience working in the legal sector (24 of those with Peter Lynn and Partners), she is perfectly placed to deal with operational matters and the day-to-day running of one of the largest law firms in West Wales.

“I have been working closely with Peter for over two decades, so have seen the company grow and develop over that time, and I am looking forward to the challenge of this new role and working closely with department heads and all the staff across the organisation.”

Finally, Katie Magorrian has completed her training contract and is now a qualified solicitor and will remain in the SA1 Property team, focusing predominantly on commercial property matters.