Promote Construction Careers to Save Industry, Urges Housebuilder

Young people in Wales must be encouraged into careers in construction if the industry is to survive, according to a leading figure in the housebuilding sector.

Tim Grey, Sales Director at Llanmoor Homes, urged more schools and colleges in Wales to promote careers in construction amid fears that young people are no longer interested in working in such jobs.

Llanmoor Homes, based in Pontyclun, recently appointed three of its long-serving employees to trainee and full site manager roles, all of whom have worked for the firm for more than ten years and started in junior positions.

But Tim said fewer young people were entering the industry, making it harder for firms like his to recruit into entry-level roles.

“There is a definite lack of focus by schools and colleges as to encouraging pupils to seek a career that is suited to their aspirations and abilities,” said Tim. “All too often we hear of young people being pointed into office-based work, and the many opportunities available within the construction industry are just not being promoted or even mentioned as an alternative. The future of the construction industry will revolve around younger people being encouraged to enter the industry.”

According to Careers Wales, there were 111,031 people working in construction in Wales in 2024, which was 8% of the total workforce. However, this has fallen from 121,669 in 2022.

Tim said Llanmoor Homes is committed to providing good career opportunities and developing its employees, and regularly appoints to senior roles from within the firm.

Recently, this has included managerial promotions for three long-serving employees: Ian Lewis and Craig Jones, who were appointed trainee site managers, and Adam Cameron, who was appointed site manager.

Ian Lewis, who started at Llanmoor 20 years ago as a carpenter at the age of 17, was appointed trainee site manager at the Cae Sant Barrwg development in Bedwas.

He said:

“I knew I wanted to be a manager at some point, and stepping up to this role has been a great experience. No two days are the same and there are always new challenges.”

Craig Jones, who joined Llanmoor in 2014 as a machine operator, was appointed trainee site manager at the Parc Tondu development in Bridgend.

He said he applied for the role to better himself.

“Llanmoor is a good firm to work for,” he said. “They look after their employees and give them opportunities to progress in their careers.”

Adam Cameron, who started as a site labourer with Llanmoor 12 years ago, was appointed site manager at Rossers Field, Govilon.

He agreed with Tim.

“It’s very rare to see younger apprentices on site these days, which is a bit of a concern,” he said. “The younger generation don’t seem interested in this type of work any more.”

Tim Grey said Llanmoor Homes would continue to develop its staff and to appoint to senior positions from within the firm.