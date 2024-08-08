Project Set to Transform Registry Office into £1.3 million Apart-Hotel

Wrexham’s old registry office is set to be converted into an apart-hotel in a £1.3 million project.

The new owners of Hotel Wrexham, Dan Gillon and Steven Hesketh, have received approval on their planning application to convert the old registry office on Chester Street, Wrexham, into the first apart-hotel for the city centre.

They said their team had been working closely with Wrexham Borough Council, including its design, conservation and heritage teams, to develop a sympathetic planning proposal that takes the building’s 18th century listed building status fully into consideration.

Building work will start later this month to convert the old registry office into 2x two-bedroom and 11x one-bedroom luxury apartments with parking, designed to cater for the tourist market. The completed apart-hotel is due to open in early 2025.

Dan said: