Project Set to Transform Registry Office into £1.3 million Apart-Hotel

Wrexham’s old registry office is set to be converted into an apart-hotel in a £1.3 million project.
The new owners of Hotel Wrexham, Dan Gillon and Steven Hesketh, have received approval on their planning application to convert the old registry office on Chester Street, Wrexham, into the first apart-hotel for the city centre.
They said their team had been working closely with Wrexham Borough Council, including its design, conservation and heritage teams, to develop a sympathetic planning proposal that takes the building’s 18th century listed building status fully into consideration.
Building work will start later this month to convert the old registry office into 2x two-bedroom and 11x one-bedroom luxury apartments with parking, designed to cater for the tourist market. The completed apart-hotel is due to open in early 2025.
Dan said:
“Our new apart-hotel is a first for Wrexham and we are excited to bring this concept to the city. Having already invested in the area with the purchase of Hotel Wrexham, we are keen to continue to show our commitment to the Wrexham area. The apart-hotel represents a great alternative for accommodation for the discerning traveller. The specification will be high-end throughout the development, and we can provide value, comfort and convenience for people coming into the area, whether they are visiting on business or pleasure.
“The draw of Wrexham AFC and the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary continues to bring increased numbers of tourists into the area. This, along with the city’s growing reputation as a music hub – and its bid for City of Culture – all means that Wrexham has established itself as an exciting destination. We want to be an important part of the solution of where people can stay when they visit.
“The old registry office in Wrexham is a beautiful building, and we are looking forward to masterminding its reconstruction and bringing it back to life. We are working closely with the council to ensure that our vision for the building aligns with its listed status and that the refurbishment is done in such a way that we are able to maintain many of the original features – externally and internally – like the stunning fireplaces, and showcase them to future visitors.”