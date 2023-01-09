Progress Made on Rejuvenating Local Canal Network in Montgomeryshire

Work progresses on Powys County Council's Levelling Up funded project to rejuvenate the local canal network in Montgomeryshire by opening up previously un-navigable sections of the canal to increase its appeal and attract more tourists to the region.

Announced by the Chancellor in the 2021 Autumn Budget, the £4.8billion Levelling Up Fund invests in infrastructure to improve everyday life across the UK including regenerating town centre and high streets, upgrading local transport, and investing in cultural and heritage assets. Of this fund Powys secured almost £14million for this project.

The enhancement of the Y Lanfa building, its wharf and the associated listed Canal side cottages forms part of the overall project. The authority currently delivers Welshpool's Library Service from the building together with Powysland Museum.

The scheme drawings are currently being worked on and further details will follow as the project unfolds. An application for planning permission for the new scheme will be made in the New Year.

The aim of this part of the project is to improve the multi-functional use of Y Lanfa and try and create adaptable floor space which will ultimately improve the community and cultural services being offered from it.

The surrounding wharf area will be remodelled to improve the canal side setting creating a sense of place and to encourage increased use, whilst the canal side cottages will be restored and offered for commercial/community use.

Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, commented:

“This is an exciting opportunity to not only safeguard the future of an important landmark building but to improve the service for both the local community and tourists alike.”

As part of this project, Miller Research are gathering information through an online survey focused on understanding the needs of different users of the canal and surrounding area, and of visitors to the canal. To access the user survey of the Y Lanfa building, cottages and adjoining space please click on the following link: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/YLanfaEng/