Progress Made on Bringing Empty Powys Properties into Use

‘Significant progress' is being made on turning long-term empty properties in Powys into homes and business premises.

Powys County Council said the work played a vital role in increasing the supply of much‑needed housing, lifting the appearance and vibrancy of town centres, and reducing the environmental and social impacts that derelict buildings can create.

A dedicated Empty Property Team is now working to tackle some of the most challenging and complex cases across the county while a multi‑agency Empty Property Problem Group is focusing on the properties that have the biggest impact on local neighbourhoods, particularly in town centres.

Proactive investigations undertaken by the council have already identified 18 previously unregistered properties now liable for Council Tax, generating more than £93,000 in additional income, with over £119,000 raised through empty property work since January 2024.

Long‑term empty homes can attract anti‑social behaviour, create safety risks and affect the wellbeing of neighbouring households. The council said it was responding with a mix of practical support, incentives and, where necessary, firm enforcement.

Owners are also being supported to improve the energy efficiency of their properties wherever possible.

Powys is making strong progress through the Welsh Government’s National Empty Homes Grant scheme, with 113 enquiries from owners, 64 eligible applications, 50 property surveys completed, 14 approved projects and three homes already fully refurbished and brought back into use which has resulted in almost £709,000 of total investment, including £351,682 in grant funding.

Innovative mixed‑funding models are also bringing new life to challenging town‑centre buildings, including new homes and commercial spaces in Welshpool and Newtown, supporting regeneration, local business and community vitality, the council said.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:

“Bringing empty homes back into use is essential to building a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys. “These properties have the potential to become high‑quality homes and thriving business spaces – and every one we bring back into use strengthens a community. “Our Empty Property Team is making real progress, working with owners, tackling long‑term issues and turning complex challenges into positive outcomes for local people. This is sustainable regeneration in action.”

Residents can report empty properties by visiting www.powys.gov.uk and searching Report an Empty Property.