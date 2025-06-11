Programme to Tackle Antibiotic Resistance Wins Awards

Arwain DGC’s pioneering work to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in livestock and the environment in Wales has been recognised at an international awards presentation.

The Antibiotic Guardian 2024/25 Shared Learning & Awards champions organisations and individuals who have ‘demonstrated achievements in tackling antimicrobial resistance at a local, regional, or national level'.

Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthficrobaidd Cyfrifol / Responsible Antimicrobial Use) is a Welsh Government-funded programme led by Mentera, dedicated to preventing antibiotic resistance in animals and the environment by supporting farmers and vets through data-driven decisions, innovative technologies, and best practices.

Arwain DGC was shortlisted in three categories at the Antibiotic Guardian event in Birmingham – ‘Animal Health, Agriculture & Food Supply’, ‘Innovation and Technology’, and ‘Public Engagement’.

Arwain DGC was named overall winner in two categories ‘Animal Health, Agriculture & Food Supply’ and ‘Innovation and Technology’.

The programme’s work in creating a coordinated approach to AMR for livestock and the environment in Wales earned Arwain DGC its award in the ‘Animal Health, Agriculture & Food Supply’ category.

The ‘Innovation and Technology’ category award recognised Arwain’s work with project partner Welsh Lamb and Beef Producers to produce an antimicrobial use (AMU) calculator, which has yielded vital data on antibiotic use on farms in Wales.

While the nomination in the ‘Public Engagement’ category was for Arwain’s participation in the ‘One Wales, One Health’ campaign – a partnership between Public Health Wales, Arwain DGC, and primary and secondary care organisations throughout Wales

Dewi Hughes, Mentera Animal Health Services Manager and Arwain DGC programme manager, said:

“We are absolutely delighted and incredibly proud that Arwain DGC’s work has been recognised alongside such strong entries from both the animal and human health fields. This recognition demonstrates how integral reducing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is for One Health. “These awards reflect the commitment and skill of Arwain DGC’s programme partners across the agricultural industry and academia and demonstrate the work they have undertaken to challenge AMR in livestock and the environment in Wales. “We would like to thank all the farmers and vets who are involved in Arwain DGC, without whom we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

Iestyn Tudur-Jones representing Welsh Lamb & Beef Producers Ltd, which is a partner in the Arwain DGC programme, said:

“We are absolutely delighted and incredibly proud that the commitment and dedication that Welsh farmers working with their vets to evidence their antibiotic usage by utilizing technology has been recognised among such strong entries from both the animal and human sectors – Welsh Lamb & Beef Producers farmer members through the Farm Assured Welsh Livestock scheme working in conjunction with their vets are leading the UK and Europe in evidencing the use of antibiotics responsibly.

“Not only does this demonstrate the work they have undertaken to challenge AMR in livestock and the environment in Wales but it goes a long way to evidence and underpin the production credentials of our livestock sector in Wales. A true team effort – with farmers taking responsibility and being supported by industry partners and government.”

AMR is classed as a global ‘One Health” challenge, and there are calls for urgent multisectoral action. AMR has been described by The World Health Organisation as an issue where “without urgent action, we are heading for a post-antibiotic era, in which common infections and minor injuries can once again kill”.

Launched in 2014, the One Health Antibiotic Guardian Campaign started as an online action-based pledge system to increase engagement in tackling AMR through improving knowledge and changing behaviour across human and animal health. Previous award winners have included UK and multinational companies and organisations.

Arwain DGC’s goal is to continue positioning Wales as a global leader in the fight against AMR by nurturing collaboration, promoting innovation, and sharing knowledge to ensure that antibiotics remain effective for animal and human health for future generations.

Working with farmers, veterinarians, researchers, and industry experts, Arwain DGC implements a comprehensive, coordinated approach to reducing AMR. Activities include the promotion of antimicrobial stewardship, technological innovation, antimicrobial use monitoring, AMR surveillance, and knowledge exchange.