Programme to Help Welsh Firms Reduce Carbon Emissions Announces Inaugural Award Winners

A programme designed to help Welsh businesses develop ambitious carbon emission reduction plans to help them achieve net zero has announced the winners of its inaugural awards.

The Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme Carbon Emission Reduction Programme has seen eight businesses participate in a three-month immersive programme, partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

The businesses taking part received intensive support to help measure their baseline carbon emissions and develop emission reduction plans to achieve net zero by 2050. This support included specialist workshops, a dedicated Masters student intern placed in each business and specialist coaching from leading sustainability experts.

The Carbon Emission Reduction Pilot Programme Awards took place on Tuesday, 14th March, to celebrate the achievements of the businesses participating in the programme. An independent panel of sustainability experts judged the awards, chaired by Jonny Tench, the private sector lead advisor for the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales.

Presenters at the awards included Robert Lloyd-Griffiths OBE, Chair of Business Wales Task and Finish Group and Director for the ICAEW in Wales, and Dr Fern Davies, Senior Lecturer in strategy and corporate social responsibility, and the Sustainability Lead for Swansea University School of Management.

The award winners were as follows:

Award for best small-size business carbon reduction plan

Winner: TB Davies, a Cardiff-based fourth-generation family business founded in the 1940s to improve safety in industry. The company manufactures and distributes a complete range of climbing products, including steps, ladders, scaffolding, and podiums for the professional and trade user.

Award for best company team carbon reduction plan

Winner: LSN Diffusion, a Llandybie-based company that manufactures gas and water-atomised nickel, cobalt and iron-based super alloy powders in a wide spectrum of particle size distributions. Sold worldwide, these high alloy atomised powders are used by customers making high-tech components for industries as diverse as aerospace, automotive, oil and gas extraction and processing, power generation, dentistry, hollowware glass and heat recovery equipment production.

Award for best medium size business carbon reduction plan

Winner: Tan Y Castell, a family-run business based in Narberth, specialises in baking traditional Welsh recipes by hand, using quality ingredients to create delicious and award-winning products. Its products are available from most major supermarkets, with other customers including national wholesalers, county councils, rail companies, food service providers, airports, hotels, and high-end motor companies.

Richard Morris, Programme Director for the Accelerated Growth Programme, said:

“We have been blown away by the commitment our Carbon Emission Reduction Programme participants have shown over the last three months. We have packed an enormous amount into a short time and have been so impressed by the dedication and tenacity of the companies in developing their ambitious carbon reduction plans.

Commenting on their award win, Mat Davies, Director of TB Davies, said:

“As a small business, we wanted to reduce carbon emissions but needed support to develop a realistic and detailed plan. This programme was hugely helpful and designed to help businesses like ours meet the challenge ahead. The workshops were helpful and informative and having a mentor working with us kept us focused on our goals. Most importantly, having an intern working with us was brilliant, as it provided us with additional capacity and the specialist knowledge we needed to benchmark our emissions.”

The Carbon Emission Reduction Programme was launched to support the Welsh Government's Net Zero Wales Plan, which outlines the commitment to achieving net zero and a greener, stronger, fairer Wales.

Chair of Judges, Jonny Tench, commented: