Professor Brian Morgan Invites Businesses to Rethink Strategy at the Reimagine & Refocus Conference

Professor Brian Morgan, Director of the Creative Leadership and Enterprise Centre at Cardiff School of Management, has been announced as keynote speaker at the forthcoming Reimagine & Refocus virtual investment conference on 28th January.

This free online conference will give Business Owners, Directors and Shareholders real-time access to industry-leading knowledge and expertise at a time of unprecedented commercial change.

A respected industry speaker, Professor Morgan will reflect on the impact of COVID and Brexit, stressing:

“We have all faced unprecedented change. The challenge now is for owners and shareholders to reimagine and refocus their organisations to create stability and growth.”

Fellow guest speaker Frank Holmes of Gambit Corporate Finance applauded the ethos behind the Reimagine & Refocus Conference, which brings together best-in-class thought-leading practitioners from across the commercial and industrial spectrum:

“This free virtual conference and the supporting workshops are designed to support you to enhance profit and increase value. It’s an exceptional opportunity to share knowledge and learn from others.”

Registration for this half-day event on 28th January is free – with guest speakers also including Steve Berry of Acuity Law and Robin Jacques of S A Partners; each of whom will deliver practical insights into the best ways to grow operating profits through market-leading management and operating systems, the proven methods for aligning management teams with growth objectives by implementing remuneration structures that reward success – and the options available to fund growth by adopting a strategy that allows stakeholders to realise value.

“A half-day that could change the course of your business”

Steve Berry views the virtual conference as much-needed practical support for Owners, Directors and Shareholders – “it’s an opportunity to relate your own pandemic business experience with that of many others – and get some direct expert advice on the best way forward for you” – whilst Robin Jaques applauded the highly interactive workshops as “a breath of fresh air and some sound business sense for people who are looking to both safeguard and optimise their companies.”

Click here to register for this free conference on 28th January, between 1300-1500