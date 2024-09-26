Production Company Celebrates 10 Years with the Appointment of a New Strategic Director

Darlun TV, a multi-award-winning production company based in Caernarfon, has announced the appointment of Non Griffith as their new Strategic Director.

Griffith will be working alongside Arwyn Evans, Managing Director, and will be responsible for the overall creative and strategic direction of the company. She will be leading the team on the development of new ideas, identifying new commissioning opportunities, and improving Darlun's profile across all platforms.

Griffith most recently worked for Welsh public broadcaster S4C, where she was Head of Content Partnerships and Strategic Events. At S4C, she focused on securing partnerships around major annual events and growing audience participation across all platforms. Griffith has 30 years’ industry experience as a creative producer and strategic executive, having gathered a long list of factual and facts ents Producer and Executive Producer credits, and successfully introducing formats and co-production projects to the international market.

Having worked with Arwyn and the team at Darlun in the past, Griffith is eagerly anticipating her new role.

She said:

“The team at Darlun are always pushing boundaries and coming up with innovative ways of telling stories about issues that affect society. I’m excited to be part of the team again to develop new partnerships with distributors and other external partners.”

Darlun TV, which recently celebrated ten years in business, is currently in production with the second series of the observational series SOS Extreme Rescues for the BBC,a fifth series of Gwesty Aduniad (Reunion Hotel) for S4C and a second series of Ar Brawf for S4C and BBCiPlayer – the first ever special access series about the UK’s Ministry of Justice’s Probation Service.

Darlun TV Managing Director, Arwyn Evans, said: