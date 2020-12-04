Procurement Specialists Set up New Partnership with Auditel

Cardiff based UK Analytics Ltd founded by David James and Huw Williams, have partnered with Auditel to open their first office in Wales.

They signed their first client in September and have several more clients in discussion, with further new clients expected this month. The team are extremely pleased with the initial response from the business community in Wales, from SME’s to large organisations, and look forward to a post Covid 2021.

Auditel’s procurement specialists work alongside existing Finance, Operational and Procurement teams, providing the external help your organisation requires, delivering business transformation and a competitive advantage. This is due to their vast expertise and detailed knowledge of suppliers, and which of them can deliver innovation and services at the most competitive prices.

Auditel has expertise in many different areas of expenditure which we have broken down into these cost groups. This means that we can advise you on new innovative products, services, policies and processes that can eradicate profit leaks and deliver a significant bottom line improvements.

“Our high-calibre procurement specialists have come from a broad range of professions, commerce and industry, providing our clients with access to an unrivalled level of knowledge, skills and expertise. Regardless of which industry sector you are in, whether it’s; manufacturing, charity, retail, financial services, or education, our independent analysis unlocks cash, that once identified, will be redirected back into your control.” Says David.

“Helping our clients to innovate within their supply chain is in Auditel’s DNA. We have helped over 1000 organisations accelerate their business performance by utilising our knowledge, expertise and our impressive buying power. The business model is being well received during the current climate, which gives us a fantastic opportunity to help local businesses moving forward into next year.” Says Huw.

“Our Auditel experience has been, and continues to be, quite outstanding. We particularly value the honest and ethical approach, which gives us complete confidence that they are working our best interests. Auditel represents the total outsourcing of our utilities and communications management, we can concentrate on our core business while Auditel applies their considerable expertise to these non-core areas, providing me with routine reports of their activities” – John Metcalf, Group Operations Director of PizzaExpress.

For more information, contact: Tel 029 2274 1010 | Email [email protected]