Pro Steel Engineering Secures Welsh Government Funding

Pro Steel engineering has successfully secured grant funding from Welsh Government’s Productivity Enhancement Programme for crucial investment.

The programme was launched in Torfaen in 2020 by the Economy and Enterprise Team at Torfaen Council in partnership with Welsh Government and has seen a significant amount of capital investment awarded to Torfaen’s manufacturing sector.

Pontypool steel specialist company Pro Steel Engineering has put the grant funding of £25,000 to good use by purchasing new cranes. The investment will allow double lifting capacity in one bay of the factory, and considerable support in another bay. Crucially and of significant benefit, is the ability to now utilise additional cranes at the same time as the existing crane, which will increase productivity and significantly reduce the time that staff members have historically had to wait for lifting apparatus.

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pro Steel Engineering said: “This investment came at exactly the right time for us. We are experiencing a time of growth and to now have the capability to use multiple cranes at the same time will not only save our team time, but it will also allow us to plan for bigger and more lucrative projects and client work. Thank you to the Welsh Government and Torfaen Council for the grant and we look forward to maximising their installation.”

The programme aims to increase efficiency, develop new products and explore new markets within the business. Participants are assigned a Welsh Government Relationship Manager and Innovation Specialist to help review productivity enhancement and support them through the business-friendly application process. Furthermore, expert manufacturing advice is provided through a funded productivity consultancy that can help with advice surrounding factory layout, automation and digital, technical manufacturing challenges and quality marking requirements.

If you are a manufacturing business based in Torfaen who would like to explore this programme, contact Torfaen Economy and Enterprise team: Email: [email protected] Visit businesswales.gov.wales/innovation/smart-innovation