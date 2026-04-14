Pro-Networks Announces Retirement of Non-Executive Chairman

Pro-Networks has announced that Stephen M. Blank, Non-Executive Chairman, will retire from the Board in April 2026, bringing to a close more than eight years of professional involvement with the business.

The Deeside firm said that Stephen is a highly respected executive and corporate finance specialist with extensive leadership and advisory experience. Over the course of his career, he has worked with a wide range of organisations as a Non-Executive Director, board adviser and consultant, applying his expertise in strategic leadership, governance and corporate finance to support business growth and development.

Stephen first became professionally involved with Pro-Networks in June 2018, having known the company’s founder Paul Crudge for many years and previously working with the business through its support of his own professional practice. His longstanding relationship with the organisation provided a strong foundation for his later role in helping guide the company through one of the most significant transitions in its history.

Stephen was originally engaged to support the founder in preparing the business for succession and eventual exit. This culminated in March 2022 with the successful transition of Pro-Networks to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). At that time Stephen joined the Board formally as a Director and became Non-Executive Chairman, helping guide the organisation through its evolution from a founder-led company to a collectively led, employee-owned business.

During his tenure as Chair, Stephen played a pivotal role in strengthening governance, supporting the leadership team and helping shape the strategic direction of the company. His guidance has contributed to improvements in revenue growth, profitability and customer satisfaction, while also supporting the development of a strong and capable management team, the firm said.

Stephen said:

“Helping guide the company through its move from founder ownership to an employee-owned organisation has been a fascinating journey. The strategic leadership training I undertook at Green Templeton College, Oxford proved very useful as we supported the senior management team in evolving into a collective leadership group running an employee-owned business.”

Stephen’s extensive background in corporate finance, together with his analytical expertise and strategic insight, have been widely valued by the Board and leadership team throughout his tenure.

The Operational Board of Pro-Networks said: