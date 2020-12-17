Principality to Appoint First Female Chair in Its History

Sally Jones-Evans is to be appointed the new chair of Principality Building Society’s board in April 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

This follows an external search led by Board’s Senior Independent Director, Derek Howell.

Cardiff-born Sally will become the first female chair in the Society’s 160-year history and will succeed Laurie Adams who is retiring from the Board next April as part of succession planning. She has been a member of the Society’s Board since 2015, including her role as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Sally is a former Lloyds Banking group executive and currently sits on the boards of Hafren Dyfrydwy Ltd (a subsidiary of Severn Trent Plc), Saga Services Ltd, the insurance broking arm of Saga Group Plc and Delio Wealth Ltd, a Welsh fast growing ‘fintech’ company. She also serves as a Trustee of Tearfund, the humanitarian and overseas development charity.