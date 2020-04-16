Principality Supports Charity Partners with £60,000 Donation

Principality Building Society has donated £60,000 to its charity partners, the Alzheimer’s Society Cymru and the Teenage Cancer Trust Cymru.

The donation, which is split equally between both charities, will go a long way in supporting the local services they provide in Wales during the COVID-19 crisis.

The funding will help Alzheimer’s Society provide increased support to people living with dementia and isolating through its Dementia Connect service, as well as supporting Teenage Cancer Trust, who provide specialist nursing care and emotional support for young people with cancer at its dedicated unit at the University Hospital of Wales.

With an increased demand for services and less funding available to both charities due to postponed fundraising events, the donation comes at a crucial time.

The Society’s three year partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust and Alzheimer’s Society Cymru started in January 2019. Since then, Principality has fundraised over £240,000 for its charity partners, with colleagues taking part in a variety of fundraising challenges and events to raise funds.

Mike Jones, Interim CEO of Principality said:

“We are constantly in awe of the incredible work both charities provide to communities in Wales. This is an unprecedented and difficult time and we wanted to ensure that both charities have access to vital funds to help maintain the support and care they are giving to those living with dementia and cancer. Colleagues at Principality are passionate about fundraising for our charity partners and they look forward to when they can continue their planned events and challenges.”

Stacey Hawdon, Senior Regional Partnership Executive at Alzheimer’s Society said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Principality Building Society for its generous donation and ongoing support. There are 45,000 people living with dementia in Wales, many of whom feel isolated and alone, especially during the current pandemic. This donation will help Alzheimer’s Society Cymru meet the increased demand of our Dementia Connect support line and extend telephone and virtual support. Families affected by dementia are now having to cope with the suspension of all face-to-face services, social distancing measures and self-isolation, so our support line and virtual services will ensure that we can be there for them at this desperate time.”

Debbie Jones, Senior Relationship Manager – Wales, Teenage Cancer Trust said: