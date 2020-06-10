Principality Sponsors First Wales-wide Virtual Pride Event

Principality Building Society has been announced as one of the sponsors of LGBTQymru’s Wales-Wide Virtual Pride 2020, the first pan-Wales Pride event, which takes place at the end of July.

The Wales-Wide Virtual Pride event, hosted by not-for-profit community group, LGBTQymru, on 24-25 July, has been created to unite all the voices, stories and LGBTQ+ organisations of Wales. The free, two-day event that will feature shows by LGBTQ+ performers, artists and community groups, put together by nearly every regional pride organisation across Wales, including Pride Cymru, Bi Cymru, Glitter Cymru, and Pride Bangor.

There will also be a number of panel discussions leading up to the event on a range of topics faced by being LGBTQ+ that complement LGBTQymru’s aim to amplify the voices, stories, support, and experiences of all communities within the LGBTQ+ community.

Principality committed to being an LGBT+ inclusive workplace by joining Stonewall Cymru’s Diversity Champions programme in 2019, which provides expert advice, support and training to ensure best practice in the workplace.

Iain Mansfield, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Sponsor of the LGBT+ committee at Principality Building Society said:

‘’It’s the third year we’ve marked Pride month here at Principality, with celebrations of this awareness event being driven forward by members of Principality’s LGBT network. It acts as a great reminder of the importance of embracing diversity and inclusiveness, celebrating the differences that unite us and ensuring all colleagues, members and service users are accepted as individuals without exception.”

Throughout June, known globally as Pride month, colleagues at Principality will be sharing stories about what makes them unique, culminating towards the end of June, where colleagues across Principality will be asked to share a photo of themselves that represents their personal identity and individuality.

Bleddyn Harris, Chair of LGBTQymru, said:

“It means so much to us that Principality has committed to sponsoring LGBTQymru’s Wales-Wide Virtual Pride. As the first Pride event to host and unify regional prides from across Wales in one event, we are so excited to share with you all the range of talent, love, pride, and support available from every part of our proud and wonderful country. Principality is enabling us to meet our aim of unifying and making visible the LGBTQ+ communities during a time where we’ve maybe never felt more invisible. So, be sure to put the dates in the calendar and follow us on our social media platforms to get the most up-to-date information. We look forward to celebrating with you.”

For more information on LGBTQymru’s virtual Pride event 2020, go to: https://www.facebook.com/LGBTQymru/