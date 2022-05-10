Principality Recognised for its Welsh Language Efforts

Principality Building Society has been recognised with ‘Cynnig Cymraeg’ by the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office for its commitment to the language throughout the business`.

The award is presented to companies who integrate the Welsh language through its strategy and policy and is a reflection of the partnership that Principality has been developing for a number of years with the Welsh Language Commissioner’s team.

Principality’s Head of Customer Development, Harri Jones said:

‘We’re very proud to have been recognised by the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office on our efforts. The use of Welsh language is extremely important to us, so to be recognised with ‘Cynnig Cymraeg’ is very special to our business.

‘We pride ourselves on having services available for our Welsh speaking customers and this award recognises the work we’ve done in a number of areas to ensure wherever possible we can correspond and speak to customers in Welsh and offer bilingual facilities.’

The Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner, Gwenith Price said: ‘Seeing and being able to use the Welsh language is important to people in Wales. It has been great to work with Principality as they respond to this aspiration, and I congratulate them on their Welsh language services.

‘By communicating in Welsh with customers and developing a bilingual financial education resource for children, Principality has ensured that the Welsh language is a key part of their business and has set firm foundations for further development. We look forward to continuing to working with them in the future.’