Principality Ranked One of the Best Places to Work in UK

Principality Building Society has been named as one of UK’s Best Workplaces™.

The largest building society in Wales ranked 11th in the super large employer category of the UK Best Workplace™ awards by Great Place to Work®.

Now in its 20th year, the UK’s Best Workplaces™ awards are based on the results of the Trust Index© employee survey and a Culture Audit©. Both show that Principality has created an inclusive culture that rewards, values and celebrates colleagues and teams for outstanding behaviours. Through the Society’s colleague-led skills exchange network, learning at work week and Cuppa Club network, colleagues are able to support each other on personal development and career growth.

The Society was also praised for its commitment to supporting communities, which is rooted in its purpose as a mutual society. Colleagues are passionate about helping the communities they live and work in, and are offered plenty of opportunities to do so through financial education work and supporting the Society’s charity partners.

Mike Jones, Interim CEO of Principality Building Society said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be ranked so highly in the Great Place to Work awards, for the second year running. We strive to be an inclusive business, employing colleagues who are passionate about doing the right thing for Members and supporting our local communities. “Our culture is renowned for being one that is friendly, helpful, open and inclusive where we actively encourage colleagues to be themselves at work. Our people are our most important asset and make us stand out in the finance sector – they’re the driving force behind our success.’’

Ben Gautrey, Managing Director, Great Place to Work UK, said:

“Principality’s recognition as a Best Workplace™ highlights their commitment to putting their employees at the heart of their business strategy. Their impressive ‘People Pact’ enables their teams to feel valued and rewarded, especially at challenging times of uncertainty such as this. As a result, they have been better equipped to attract and retain talent, while making a positive impact across their organisation and towards the wider community.’’

UK’s Best Workplace™ Awards are the ‘gold standard’ of employer awards. Independently assessed through a rigorous process, those on the list have proven they have cultivated a workplace culture built on trust and engagement, supported by innovative people management practices.