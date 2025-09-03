Principality Marks £2m Milestone with Latest Funding Round

Principality Building Society has surpassed £2 million in grants with the launch of its fifth Future Generations Fund to empower young people alongside the second Retrofit for the Future Fund to strengthen community facilities across Wales.

This new £500,000 contribution will provide up to 20 grants to community organisations across Wales. Previous recipients have included groups that support young people to access mental health resources, healthy food and essentials, financial education, careers, and skills support, and living more sustainably.

Both the Future Generations and Retrofit for the Future funds are delivered in collaboration with Community Foundation Wales. Grants are awarded to third sector organisations whose work focuses on supporting young people under the age of 25 as well as third sector organisations running community access buildings to improve energy efficiency, to make buildings more environmentally friendly.

Both funds are open to applications via the Community Foundation Wales website and will close on 6 October 2025.

Since its launch in 2022, the Future Generations Fund has supported a wide range of local charities and community groups across Wales. Beneficiaries include the Community Impact Initiative in Bridgend, where funding enabled the delivery of a programme of work placements through its commercial arm, Cii Construction. As a result, 57 participants were offered valuable opportunities to gain experience. Other recipients include Groundwork North Wales, which focuses on improving socio-economic and environmental wellbeing across the region, and the award-winning Stephenson & George Centenary Charitable Trust in Merthyr, which is dedicated to raising literacy standards for young people in the area.

Harri Jones, Interim Head of Brand, Impact and Communications at Principality Building Society, said:

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the Future Generations Fund reaching this remarkable £2 million milestone. This achievement reflects the importance of investing in people and communities – helping to create a fairer society and make impactful change. By continuing to support these organisations, we are laying the foundations to make more possible for communities today, and for generations to come.”

Katy Hales, Director of Philanthropy at Community Foundation Wales, said:

“The Future Generations Fund has already had a powerful impact on young people and communities in Wales, helping to tackle the issues that matter most to them. Principality’s commitment means local organisations can deliver long-term, life-changing support – from mental health services to skills development – that simply wouldn’t be possible otherwise. This next round of funding will open up even more opportunities for people across Wales, and we’re proud to work with Principality to make that happen.”

More information and criteria for applicants on the Principality Building Society Future Generations Fund can be found here: https://communityfoundationwales.org.uk/grants/the-principality-building-societys-future-generations-fund/